Advent Technologies Announces 1-for-30 Reverse Stock Split

Advent Technologies Holdings (ADN) has shared an announcement.

On May 9, 2024, the Company announced its intention to undergo a 1-for-30 reverse stock split, with the amendment to its incorporation certificate filed on May 13 and the split effective at the start of trading on May 14. This strategic move aims to consolidate the Company’s common stock and is not to be considered as “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act regulations.

For an in-depth examination of ADN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.