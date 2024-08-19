Advent Energy Unveils Annual Financial Report

MEC Resources Ltd (AU:MMR) has released an update.

Advent Energy Ltd has released its Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending 30 June 2024, detailing the company’s financial performance and position. The report, intended for personal use, includes comprehensive financial statements and an auditor’s report from Moore Australia Audit (WA). Key company officials, including Executive Chairman David Breeze, have contributed to the report’s compilation.

