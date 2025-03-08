Advantage Solutions Inc. Reports 2024 Financial Results

Advantage Solutions Inc ( (ADV) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Advantage Solutions Inc presented to its investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc. is a leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, providing business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers with a focus on data and technology-powered services.

Advantage Solutions Inc. recently released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting ongoing transformation initiatives aimed at strengthening the company. Despite a decline in revenues, the company achieved growth in Adjusted EBITDA through strong execution and cost discipline.

The company’s revenues for the fourth quarter were $892.3 million, a decrease from $991.9 million the previous year, while the net loss widened to $177.9 million from $2.7 million. For the full year, revenues fell to $3,566.3 million from $3,900.1 million, with a net loss of $378.4 million compared to $81.2 million. However, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 8.9% in Q4 and 1.1% for the full year, indicating improved operational efficiency.

Advantage Solutions made significant progress in its Experiential Services and Retailer Services segments, achieving healthy profit performance and margin expansion. The company also focused on disciplined capital allocation, with voluntary debt repurchases and share buybacks totaling approximately $158 million and $34 million, respectively.

Looking ahead, Advantage Solutions management anticipates growth in revenues and Adjusted EBITDA in 2025, reflecting confidence in the company’s ability to navigate market uncertainties and execute key initiatives to enhance operating efficiencies and capabilities.