Advantage Energy Welcomes New Director

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) has released an update.

Advantage Energy Ltd. has enhanced its Board of Directors with the addition of John Festival, a seasoned energy industry veteran with over 35 years of experience, while saying farewell to Paul G. Haggis who is retiring after a significant period of service. Festival brings a wealth of leadership from his roles, including as President & CEO of several energy companies, to Advantage Energy as it continues to solidify its position as a leading sustainable energy producer. Haggis is recognized for his instrumental guidance during pivotal transitions for the company, including its transformation into a pure-play Montney producer.

For further insights into TSE:AAV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.