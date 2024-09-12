AdvanSix Appoints New CFO, Michael Preston Retires

AdvanSix ( (ASIX) ) has provided an announcement.

AdvanSix Inc. has announced the retirement of Michael Preston as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. His role will be succeeded by Sidd Manjeshwar, who previously held leadership and investment banking roles at Air Products and FirstLight Power, among others. Manjeshwar brings over 25 years of experience to AdvanSix, with expertise in corporate and financial strategies that drive growth and profitability. He will assume his new position starting October 1, 2024, earning an annual salary of $525,000, with additional bonuses and equity-based incentives. Preston will assist in the transition until the end of the year.

