Advancer Global Limited (SG:43Q) has released an update.

Advancer Global Limited has announced a significant reduction in its quoted equity investments from S$3,308,000 to S$2,100,000 as of July 17, 2024, following a disposal of assets. This strategic move has altered the group’s investment cost relative to its net tangible assets, decreasing it from 11.60% to 7.36%, as per the latest audited figures.

