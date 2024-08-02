Advanced Systems Secures SGD1M in Funding

Advanced Systems Automation Limited (SG:WJ9) has released an update.

Advanced Systems Automation Limited has successfully completed a drawdown of SGD1.0 million as part of the second tranche of their Redeemable Convertible Notes offering, which was subscribed for by Advance Opportunities Fund I. The company has also provided updates on the reallocation and usage of net proceeds from the offering and has made progress in repaying debt to ASTI Holdings Limited.

