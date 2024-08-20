Advanced Systems Holds Key EGM on Shareholder Resolutions

Advanced Systems Automation Limited (SG:WJ9) has released an update.

Advanced Systems Automation Limited conducted an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 20th July 2024, where a series of inter-conditional resolutions were addressed, outlining the conditional nature of the voting process. The meeting highlighted the interdependency of certain resolutions and the company’s adherence to the statutory requirements for notifying shareholders. The voting was conducted by poll, with the appointed scrutineers ensuring the integrity of the process.

