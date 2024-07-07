Advanced Systems Faces Impending Loan Maturity

Advanced Systems Automation Limited (SG:WJ9) has released an update.

Advanced Systems Automation Limited has been reminded by ASTI Holdings Limited of a S$1,000,000 loan obligation due on 31 July 2024, with an additional demandable loan of S$10,035,426.97. This debt is part of a series of six scheduled loan repayments that originated from agreements made between 2020 and 2023. The company, having sought independent legal advice, has confirmed there is no immediate urgency for full payment beyond the upcoming July tranche, and will keep shareholders informed on any significant updates.

