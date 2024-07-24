Advanced Systems Eyes Expansion with LSO Acquisition

Advanced Systems Automation Limited (SG:WJ9) has released an update.

Advanced Systems Automation Limited has announced the significant expansion of its business with the proposed acquisition of LSO Organization Holdings Pte. Ltd., alongside the issuance of Redeemable Convertible Notes (RCN). The company has successfully received the listing and quotation notice for various share allocations related to the acquisition, indicating a step forward in the process.

