Advanced Systems Automation’s Rights Issue Oversubscribed

Advanced Systems Automation Limited (SG:WJ9) has released an update.

Advanced Systems Automation Limited successfully concluded its rights cum warrants issue, receiving overwhelming interest with a total subscription of 191.17% for the available shares. The offering included 981 million shares and was met with valid acceptances and excess applications, showcasing strong investor confidence in the company. This significant oversubscription highlights the robust demand for participation in the company’s growth trajectory.

