Advanced Systems Automation Reports Unauthorized Financial Activities

Advanced Systems Automation Limited ( (SG:WJ9) ) has provided an announcement.

Advanced Systems Automation Limited has lodged a police report against former CEO Mr. Seah Chong Hoe and Dato’ Sri Mohd Sopiyan Bin Mohd Rashdi for unauthorized changes to bank signatories and issuance of funds without board approval. The investigation revealed that significant funds were transferred and checks were issued without the board’s knowledge, raising concerns about internal controls and governance within the company.

More about Advanced Systems Automation Limited

Advanced Systems Automation Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the automation industry, focusing on providing advanced systems and solutions to enhance operational efficiencies.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$13.08M



