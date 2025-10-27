Advanced Medical Solutions’ Silver I Alginate Dressing Study: A Key Update for Investors

Advanced Medical Solutions ((GB:AMS)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Advanced Medical Solutions (GB:AMS) is conducting a post-market surveillance study titled Post-market Surveillance Study to Confirm the Safety and Performance of Silver I Alginate Non-Woven Dressing (Hydro-Alginate) in Chronic and Acute Wounds. The study aims to verify the safety and effectiveness of the Silver I Alginate Non-Woven Dressing in treating both chronic and acute wounds, which is significant for ensuring ongoing product reliability and patient safety.

The intervention being tested is the Silver I Alginate Non-Woven Dressing, a device designed to treat chronic and acute wounds, including pressure ulcers and donor sites. Its purpose is to provide effective wound care and promote healing.

This interventional study follows a single-group model with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. Participants will undergo wound assessment and dressing application and removal at each scheduled change, with evaluations continuing for up to six weeks.

The study began on December 21, 2022, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on January 27, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates.

The outcomes of this study could influence Advanced Medical Solutions’ stock performance by reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s product offerings. It also positions AMS competitively within the wound care market, potentially impacting industry dynamics.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

