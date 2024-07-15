Advanced Medical Solutions Reports Strong Growth

Advanced Medical Solutions (GB:AMS) has released an update.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc reported a strong first half of 2024, with revenues up by 10% due to robust U.S. LiquiBand sales and a positive outlook for continued growth. The recent merger with Peters Surgical is set to bolster the company’s market presence, nearly doubling surgical sales and enhancing long-term expansion plans. Investors are keen as the company confirms full-year targets are on track, suggesting a promising future for the tissue-healing technology leader.

