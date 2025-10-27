Advanced Medical Solutions’ In’Oss™ Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Orthopedic Surgery

Advanced Medical Solutions ((GB:AMS)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Advanced Medical Solutions is conducting a study titled Study of the Osteoconductive Potential of the Injectable Bone Substitute In’Oss™ (MBCP® Putty) in the Filling of Orthopaedic Bone Defects. The study aims to evaluate the osteoconductive potential of In’Oss™ (MBCP® Putty), a CE-marked device, in filling orthopedic bone defects, particularly in trauma surgery. This research is significant for collecting Post-Market Clinical Follow-up data, which is crucial for the device’s continued market approval and use.

Intervention/Treatment: The study focuses on the In’Oss™ (MBCP® Putty), an injectable bone substitute device. It is intended for use in orthopedic surgeries to correct bone defects in specific anatomical locations such as the proximal humerus, distal radius, distal femur, proximal tibia, and distal tibia.

Study Design: This is an observational cohort study with a prospective time perspective. Participants will be recruited from patients undergoing orthopedic bone trauma surgery. The study does not involve random allocation or masking, focusing instead on observing outcomes in a real-world clinical setting.

Study Timeline: The study is set to begin on March 18, 2024, with the last update submitted on February 3, 2025. These dates are important as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeline for potential data availability, which can influence market decisions.

Market Implications: The study’s findings could impact Advanced Medical Solutions’ stock performance by providing evidence of the device’s effectiveness, potentially boosting investor confidence. As the study progresses, it may also influence competitive dynamics within the orthopedic device market, affecting companies with similar products.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

