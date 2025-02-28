Advanced Medical Solutions Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Advanced Medical Solutions ( (GB:AMS) ) has issued an update.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc announced its total voting rights as of February 28, 2025, with an issued share capital comprising 217,872,957 ordinary shares, each with voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The announcement underscores AMS’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting stakeholder engagement and market positioning.

More about Advanced Medical Solutions

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS) is a leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focusing on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. The company offers a wide range of surgical products, including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices, and sealants under various brands. AMS also provides wound care dressings and has expanded through multiple acquisitions since 2019. Its products are manufactured globally and sold through a network of partners and distributors, with direct sales forces in several countries. Established in 1991, AMS employs over 1,500 people.

YTD Price Performance: 7.03%

Average Trading Volume: 462,032

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £453.4M

Learn more about AMS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.