Advanced Info Service Announces Voluntary Tender Offer

Advanced Info Service (AIS) has announced a voluntary tender offer for its shares, available on the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s website. SDR holders interested in participating must convert their SDRs to NVDRs and coordinate with their custodians for the timeline. The tender offer price is set at THB 211.43.

