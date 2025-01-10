Advanced Health Intelligence Secures US Patent for Image-Based Disease Risk Assessment

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. ( (AU:AHI) ) has provided an update.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) has been granted a significant US patent for its technology that assesses disease risks from user-captured images. This patent strengthens AHI’s intellectual property portfolio, providing exclusivity and competitive advantage in the digital health sector. The patented technology allows for the identification of health risks such as metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, enhancing personalized healthcare solutions. The patent positions AHI as a leader in digital health innovation, offering significant value to healthcare providers and insurers by addressing obesity-related diseases. As AI and digital health continue to evolve, AHI’s innovative approach and comprehensive IP protection are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future of healthcare, providing significant implications for stakeholders in improving patient care and early intervention strategies.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates in the digital health and artificial intelligence sector, focusing on innovative health risk assessment technologies. The company specializes in developing image processing techniques to assess disease risks from user-captured images, providing personalized healthcare solutions and maintaining a competitive edge in the MedTech industry.

YTD Price Performance: 6.25%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$20.52M

