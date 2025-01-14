Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd Aims to Finalize 2024 Annual Report Amid Delays

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. ( (AU:AHI) ) has issued an announcement.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd is working to complete its 2024 Annual Report, with an audit expected to be finalized by early February 2025. The report’s completion was delayed by holiday schedules and office closures, but efforts are now underway to finalize all reporting, with updates to be provided to shareholders. This announcement reflects AHI’s commitment to transparency and operational diligence, likely reassuring stakeholders about the company’s management and future performance.

More about Advanced Human Imaging Ltd.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd (AHI) operates within the health technology sector, providing smartphone-based health risk identification solutions. These solutions enable individuals to conduct comprehensive health assessments using smartphone sensor technology, facilitating early detection and timely intervention. AHI’s offerings encompass various advanced technologies, including anthropometric analysis, predictive modeling of blood biomarkers, non-invasive facial blood analysis, dermatological image analysis, and atrial fibrillation detection. AHI has been pioneering digital health innovations, focusing on early detection and proactive health management globally.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$20.52M

