Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. (AU:AHI) has released an update.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd has announced the application for quotation of 100,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX under the ticker AHI, with an issue date of July 9, 2024. This move signals the company’s intent to expand its financial reach and provide new opportunities for investors in the health technology sector.

