Advanced Gold Exploration Welcomes New President

Advance United Holdings, Inc. (TSE:AUEX) has released an update.

Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. has announced the appointment of Dr. Andrew Ramcharan as the new President, succeeding Mr. Jim Atkinson who will continue as CEO. Dr. Ramcharan brings over two decades of diverse mining industry experience to his new role, where he will focus on mergers, acquisitions, and technical strategies. Additionally, the company has appointed MS Partners LLP as its new auditor without any reported issues from the previous auditor.

For further insights into TSE:AUEX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.