Advanced Gold Exploration Settles Debt with Equity

Advance United Holdings, Inc. (TSE:AUEX) has released an update.

Advanced Gold Exploration Inc., previously known as Advance United Holdings Inc., has announced the settlement of $16,650 of debt through the issuance of 602,410 common shares at $0.05 each, pending final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company specializes in acquiring and enhancing the value of undervalued gold properties using modern technology, focusing on historical projects without the intent to mine them, aiming to add immediate value while minimizing exploration risk.

