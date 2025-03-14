Advanced Flower Capital Reports 2024 Financial Results

Afc Gamma, Inc. ( (AFCG) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Afc Gamma, Inc. presented to its investors.

Advanced Flower Capital Inc., operating in the commercial mortgage REIT sector, provides institutional loans to state law-compliant cannabis operators in the U.S., leveraging its expertise in credit and cannabis to manage loans secured by real estate assets and cash flows.

In its latest earnings report, Advanced Flower Capital Inc. announced a GAAP net loss of $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, while achieving distributable earnings of $6.3 million. For the full year 2024, the company reported a GAAP net income of $16.8 million and distributable earnings of $34.9 million.

Key financial metrics from the report highlight a net interest income of $7.6 million for the fourth quarter and $45.7 million for the full year. The company declared a dividend of $0.23 per common share for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders. The management emphasized the strategic focus on capital preservation and diversification in the challenging cannabis sector.

Looking ahead, Advanced Flower Capital Inc. remains optimistic about capitalizing on the capital supply-demand imbalance in the cannabis sector. The company plans to continue its disciplined approach to providing debt capital and diversifying its portfolio, aiming for strong risk-adjusted returns in the upcoming year.

