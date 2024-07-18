Advanced Drainage Systems’ Strategic Governance Outcomes

An update from Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) is now available.

At the 2024 Annual Meeting of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., held virtually on July 18, stockholders elected eleven directors for a one-year term and ratified Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent auditor for fiscal year 2025. Additionally, they approved the executive officers’ compensation. Results showed strong support for most directors, with Luther C. Kissam IV notably elected, as confirmed by a subsequent press release. The meeting’s decisions are integral to guiding the company’s strategic direction and governance for the coming year.

