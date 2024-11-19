Advanced Braking Technology Lists New Shares on ASX

Advanced Braking Technology Limited (AU:ABV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Advanced Braking Technology Ltd has announced the quotation of 1,180,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code ABV, following the exercise of options or conversion of other securities. This development could attract attention from investors looking at the company’s growth and future potential in the market.

For further insights into AU:ABV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.