Advanced Braking Technology Expands with Global Partnership

Advanced Braking Technology Limited (AU:ABV) has released an update.

Advanced Braking Technology Ltd has signed an exclusive global distribution deal with RaptorTech Pty Ltd to market and sell BrakeiQ, a cutting-edge braking system compatible with major OEMs like Caterpillar and Komatsu. This strategic partnership is expected to expand ABT’s presence into new markets, particularly in the mining sector, and drive significant revenue growth. The agreement, initially set for three years, includes a provision for contract renewal and aims to enhance ABT’s market share globally.

For further insights into AU:ABV stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.