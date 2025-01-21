Advanced Braking Technology Appoints New Company Secretary

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Advanced Braking Technology Ltd announced the resignation of Kaitlin Smith as Company Secretary, with Mark Pitts stepping into the role effective 31 January 2025. Pitts brings over 30 years of business administration and corporate compliance experience, primarily in the resources sector, which may enhance ABT’s operational and industry positioning.

More about Advanced Braking Technology Limited

Advanced Braking Technology Ltd (ABT) designs, manufactures, and distributes innovative braking solutions globally, focusing on industries requiring safety and environmental responsibility such as mining, defense, civil construction, and waste management. Known for their safety, productivity, zero emissions, and durability, ABT’s products are used on all seven continents.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 293,490

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$31.94M

