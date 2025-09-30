Advanced Biomed Inc. Delays Annual Report Filing

Advanced Biomed Inc. ( (ADVB) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Advanced Biomed Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending June 30, 2025. The primary reason for this delay is the incomplete audit of its financial statements, which could not be finalized without unreasonable effort or expense. The company anticipates that the Form 10-K (Yearly Report) will be filed within the prescribed extension period, specifically within fifteen calendar days following the original due date. Importantly, Advanced Biomed Inc. does not expect any significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. The company remains committed to compliance, as indicated by the signature of its CEO, Yi Lu, on the notification.

