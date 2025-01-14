Advance ZincTek Limited Reports Stable Profit with Strategic Moves to Bolster Growth

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Advance ZincTek Limited ( (AU:ANO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Advance ZincTek Limited reported that its first half FY25 profit before tax is expected to be similar to FY24, with revenue slightly decreasing. However, North American sales saw a significant rise, contributing positively despite challenges in Europe and Asia. The company is restructuring operations in Perth, leading to anticipated cost savings. Initiatives to expand distribution in North America and Europe are underway, while improving product offerings like White Sapphire are expected to boost future sales.

More about Advance ZincTek Limited

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 11,984

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$47.46M

