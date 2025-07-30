Advance Residence Investment Revises Forecasts with Positive Outlook for 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Advance Residence Investment ( (JP:3269) ) has shared an update.

Advance Residence Investment Corporation has revised its management performance forecast for the fiscal period ending January 2026, reflecting a positive outlook with increased operating revenue and net income projections. The revision is attributed to the strategic acquisition and disposition of properties, resulting in a gain on sale that will enhance distributions to unitholders by approximately 5.0%, while also retaining a portion for future stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3269) stock is a Buy with a Yen370000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Advance Residence Investment stock, see the JP:3269 Stock Forecast page.

Advance Residence Investment Corporation operates as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) in Japan, focusing on residential properties. The company is managed by ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd., and it invests in a diversified portfolio of residential assets to generate stable income for its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 5,405

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen450.5B

