Advance Residence Investment Extends Loan Commitment for Enhanced Stability

Advance Residence Investment Corporation announced the extension of its existing term loan commitment agreement to enhance long-term and stable fund procurement. The agreement, involving lenders MUFG Bank Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, and Mizuho Bank, Ltd., extends the commitment period by one year, now ending on April 30, 2028. The funds will be used for property acquisitions, loan repayments, and bond redemptions. The company’s financial forecasts for the fiscal periods ending July 2025 and January 2026 remain unchanged, indicating a stable financial outlook.

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest Japanese Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) specializing in residential properties. Managed by ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd., it invests in over 290 rental apartments primarily in central Tokyo and other major cities in Japan, with assets under management exceeding 490 billion yen. Known for its stable dividends and defensive investment strategy, ADR benefits from the stable income generated by residential assets and holds the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs.

