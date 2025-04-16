Advance Residence Investment Corporation Secures Financial Stability with Interest Rate Swap Agreements

The latest update is out from Advance Residence Investment ( (JP:3269) ).

Advance Residence Investment Corporation announced its decision to enter into interest rate swap agreements to hedge against interest rate fluctuations on a 1,000 million yen loan. This strategic move is aimed at stabilizing the company’s financial operations and ensuring predictable costs, reinforcing its position as a stable and defensive investment option in the real estate market.

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest J-REIT specializing in residential properties, managed by ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd. It invests in over 290 rental apartments primarily in central Tokyo and other major cities in Japan, with assets under management exceeding 490 billion yen. Known for its stable income from residential assets, it is considered a defensive J-REIT with the largest dividend reserve among its peers.

