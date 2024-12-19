Advance Metals Pauses Trading Amid Acquisition News

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. (AU:AVM) has released an update.

Advance Metals Limited has temporarily suspended trading of its shares on the ASX pending an upcoming announcement about potential acquisitions. The suspension is effective immediately and is expected to be lifted by December 20, 2024, or upon the release of the announcement. This move has sparked interest among investors curious about the company’s strategic growth plans.

