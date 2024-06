Pacific American Holdings Ltd. (AU:AVM) has released an update.

Advance Metals Limited has announced the application for quotation of 26,374,795 ordinary fully paid securities on June 21, 2024. This move is expected to attract investors’ attention as the company takes a significant step towards capital market engagement. The securities will be listed under the ASX issuer code AVM, as per the latest company release.

