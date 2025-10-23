Advance Metals Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:AVM) ) has shared an update.

Advance Metals Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 6,500,000 two-year options exercisable at $0.15 per option and 3,500,000 performance rights. The proposed issue date is set for November 28, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to raise capital, potentially impacting its market positioning by enhancing its financial resources and operational capabilities.

More about Pacific American Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 6,762,324

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$44.85M

For a thorough assessment of AVM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue