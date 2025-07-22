Advance Metals Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:AVM) ) just unveiled an update.

Advance Metals Limited, operating under the ASX issuer code AVM, has announced a proposed issue of 1,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, with the proposed issue date set for July 23, 2025. The announcement signifies a strategic step for Advance Metals Limited in potentially enhancing its capital structure and market presence.

More about Pacific American Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 3,959,475

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.66M

