Advance Metals Director Increases Shareholding

The latest update is out from Pacific American Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:AVM) ).
Advance Metals Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Adam Robert McKinnon acquiring 575,000 ordinary fully paid shares through an on-market trade, valued at $21,065. This development signifies a notable increase in director’s stake, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s prospects and may influence investor perceptions and market dynamics.
More about Pacific American Holdings Ltd.
YTD Price Performance: 26.67%
Average Trading Volume: 2,641,794
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$5.73M
