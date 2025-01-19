Advance Metals Director Increases Shareholding

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest update is out from Pacific American Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:AVM) ).

Advance Metals Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Adam Robert McKinnon acquiring 575,000 ordinary fully paid shares through an on-market trade, valued at $21,065. This development signifies a notable increase in director’s stake, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s prospects and may influence investor perceptions and market dynamics.

More about Pacific American Holdings Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 26.67%

Average Trading Volume: 2,641,794

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.73M

