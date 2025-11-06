Advance Metals Aims to Become Major Silver Developer in Mexico

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Pacific American Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:AVM) ) has issued an update.
Advance Metals Limited, trading under the ASX ticker AVM, is accelerating its growth to become a major silver developer in Mexico. The company’s recent acquisitions, including the Yoquivo, Gavilanes, and Guadalupe y Calvo projects, position it strategically in the high-grade silver market, potentially impacting its operations and industry standing significantly.
More about Pacific American Holdings Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 7,247,630
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$35.88M
