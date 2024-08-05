Advance Logistics Announces Cross-Border Merger

Advance Logistics Investment Corporation (JP:3493) has released an update.

Advance Logistics Investment Corporation has announced a merger with a Japanese company, which is governed by Japan’s distinct disclosure requirements, different from those of the United States. Investors might find it challenging to enforce their rights due to jurisdictional and enforcement limitations. Additionally, the company may acquire securities outside of the merger through other means like open market purchases or private transactions.

