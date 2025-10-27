Advance Create Co., Ltd. Reports September 2025 Business Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Advance Create Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8798) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Advance Create Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its insurance agency business for September 2025, with significant decreases in face-to-face and non-face-to-face sales compared to both the previous month and the same month last year. However, in its ASP business, the company saw an increase in the number of IDs for its ‘GOYOKIKI’ and ‘DECHI’ systems, indicating growth in its customer management and application processing services.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8798) stock is a Sell with a Yen249.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Advance Create Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:8798 Stock Forecast page.

More about Advance Create Co., Ltd.

Advance Create Co., Ltd. operates in the insurance industry, focusing on insurance agency services and providing systems like ‘GOYOKIKI’ for customer management and ‘DECHI’ for application processing.

Average Trading Volume: 109,437

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen8.57B

For an in-depth examination of 8798 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue