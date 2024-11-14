Aduro Clean Technologies Unveils New Recycling Innovation

Aduro Clean Technologies (TSE:ACT) has released an update.

Aduro Clean Technologies is set to showcase its innovative Hydrochemolytic™ technology at the Advanced Recycling Conference 2024, offering a more efficient and environmentally friendly alternative to conventional chemical recycling methods. This technology addresses significant challenges in recycling complex plastic waste, providing a cost-effective solution that aligns with global recycling goals.

