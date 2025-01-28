Aduro Clean Technologies to Showcase Innovations at MicroCap Conference 2025

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from Aduro Clean Technologies ( (TSE:ACT) ) is now available.

Aduro Clean Technologies announced its participation in The Microcap Conference 2025, an event for growth-focused companies and investors. The company will present its progress and investment opportunities, particularly highlighting its Hydrochemolytic™ technology which aims to address the global issue of waste plastic recycling. Attending this event aligns with Aduro’s recent achievements, including their uplisting to Nasdaq, and supports their mission to innovate in transforming waste into valuable resources, showcasing their commitment to long-term impact and success.

More about Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a clean technology company focused on transforming lower value feedstocks such as waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils into valuable resources for the 21st century. They aim to innovate in the chemical recycling sector.

YTD Price Performance: -10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 14,274

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$232.7M

