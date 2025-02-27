Aduro Clean Technologies Strengthens Financial Leadership with New VP Appointment

Aduro Clean Technologies ( (TSE:ACT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aduro Clean Technologies has appointed Neha Nisar as Vice President of Finance, bringing over two decades of experience in financial leadership and strategic planning. This appointment comes as Aduro expands following its recent Nasdaq uplisting and the start of construction for its Next Generation Process pilot plant. Neha’s expertise is expected to strengthen Aduro’s financial oversight and support its growth strategy, reinforcing its position in the clean technology sector.

More about Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a clean technology company that develops patented water-based technologies for chemically recycling waste plastics, converting heavy crude and bitumen into lighter oils, and transforming renewable oils into higher-value fuels or chemicals. The company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology uses water as a key agent, operating at low temperatures and costs to convert low-value feedstocks into valuable resources.

YTD Price Performance: -13.37%

Average Trading Volume: 9,323

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$220.2M

