Aduro Clean Technologies Advances Hydrochemolytic Pilot Plant

An announcement from Aduro Clean Technologies ( (TSE:ACT) ) is now available.

Aduro Clean Technologies has successfully completed the Basic Engineering Design phase for its Hydrochemolytic Technology Pilot Plant, a significant milestone towards commercializing its innovative platform. This development is a key step in Aduro’s strategy to create a scalable and adaptable solution for processing various feedstocks, including challenging and hard-to-recycle materials. The partnership with Zeton and the advancements in the project, including site preparations and equipment procurement, underscore Aduro’s commitment to addressing plastic waste recycling and enhancing its operational facilities in London, Ontario.

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. is a clean technology company that utilizes chemistry to transform low-value feedstocks, such as waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into valuable resources for the 21st century.

YTD Price Performance: -9.55%

Average Trading Volume: 15,010

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$229.9M

