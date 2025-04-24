Adtiger Corporations Limited Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

Adtiger Corporations Limited ( (HK:1163) ) has shared an announcement.

Adtiger Corporations Limited has announced its annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on June 10, 2025, in Beijing, China. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the company’s audited financial statements for 2024, re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as the independent auditor for 2025. Additionally, the board will seek authorization to allot and issue additional shares, with a cap set at 20% of the total shares in issue. These resolutions are aimed at strengthening the company’s governance and operational framework, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

