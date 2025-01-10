Adtiger Announces Placing of New Shares to Boost Operations

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Adtiger Corporations Limited ( (HK:1163) ) has issued an update.

Adtiger Corporations Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced a placing of new shares under a general mandate. The company entered into a placing agreement with a placing agent to issue a maximum of 149,400,000 placing shares at a price of HK$0.09 each, representing a discount to the recent trading prices. The proceeds, estimated at approximately HK$13,121,540 after expenses, will be used to enhance the AdTensor platform and for general working capital, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and financial flexibility. This strategic move aims to fortify Adtiger’s market positioning by enhancing its service offerings.

