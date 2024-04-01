AdTheorent’s Merger with Cadent and Major Shareholders’ Support

AdTheorent Holding (ADTH) just unveiled an announcement.

AdTheorent Holding Company is set to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cadent, LLC following a merger agreement, where each common share of AdTheorent will be converted into a cash payout of $3.21. Support Agreements have been signed by major shareholders, including H.I.G. Growth – AdTheorent, LLC, which holds around 37% of the stock, to vote in favor of the merger. These agreements include a provision for H.I.G. AdTheorent to forfeit over a million shares for cancellation just before the merger’s effective time, which will be treated as a capital contribution to the company. This move, along with other stockholder voting agreements, signals strong backing for the merger, but the company cautions that forward-looking statements about the merger’s outcome are subject to risks and uncertainties.

