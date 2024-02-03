Adtalem Responds to Safkhet Capital’s Claims in Press Release

Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) has released an update.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. issued a press release on February 1, 2024, to address claims made by Safkhet Capital Research LLC in their January 30, 2024 report. The press release is provided for informational purposes and is not considered “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

For further insights into ATGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.