Adslot Ltd Strikes Key Contract Extensions

Adslot Ltd (AU:ADS) has released an update.

Adslot Ltd has announced a significant commercial update, revealing the extension of their Symphony contract with GroupM for two additional years, including a 45% price increase, and the annual extension with REA Group reflecting inflation adjustments. The company is also making strides in deploying Publisher StoreFronts, with several developments in the UK, Germany, and Australia, and is advancing with cost reduction initiatives to improve its financial position.

