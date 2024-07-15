Adslot Ltd Raises $1.48 Million in Share Offers

Adslot Ltd (AU:ADS) has released an update.

Adslot Ltd has successfully raised $1.48 million through its Retail and Institutional Entitlement Offers, with shares priced at $0.001 each. The Retail Offer closed with approximately 756 million new shares to be issued, while the Institutional Offer added another 525 million shares earlier. Despite a shortfall, the company has received applications from shareholders to cover $0.29 million of the remaining amount, and may place the remaining shares within the next three months.

